West Midlands developer inspiring the next generation to choose construction

With a pipeline of over 2,500 plots helping to meet the growing demand for affordable housing across the Midlands, and more to come this year, Morro Partnerships is raising awareness around construction as a viable career pathway following World Youth Skills Day, by informing and educating students of varying ages about how to get into the industry.

According to the ONS in the last data set, 11 per cent of 16-24 year olds are unemployed, with this age bracket almost three times higher than any other.

Morro recently visited Joseph Chamberlain College in Ladywood, with Head of Social Value and Early Careers Abdul Mozzamdar leading operations, and representatives from engineering, site management, marketing, finance, quantity surveying and more showcasing the breadth of opportunities available within the construction sector.

The developer places a keen emphasis on apprentices, having recruited more than ten across the board, and recently promoted a level 3 carpentry and joinery apprentice into an Apprentice Site Manager role, while two more work experience students have been welcomed, working alongside site, commercial, engineering and land teams.

Morro’s workforce is a shining example of how different pathways converge in the industry, with the perfect mixture of university attendees, former apprentices and those who have always worked full time pulling together to the benefit of the business and the communities it serves.

Abdul joined Morro Partnerships as Head of Social Value and Early Careers, earlier this year to support the vision in becoming better community makers and better people makers.

Since his appointment, Morro has strived to ensure new homes projects are delivering on social value through meaningful employment and training opportunities, community engagement, staff volunteering and more.

Abdul Mozzamdar said: “It’s hugely important for developers to get out there in the local community and talk about the merits of a career in construction, be that on-site or in the offices.

“The feedback we often hear when going into schools is that many young people and teenagers feel like they don’t have a clear career direction, so to offer the expertise from such a worthwhile industry is incredible rewarding.

“Construction offers so many important facets: practical and interpersonal skills, the core principles of teamwork, continuous learning and many more.

“When it comes to early years, younger staff don’t just learn from us – we learn from them too. It’s beneficial that we to welcome so many apprentices, trainees and work experience, whether site or office based, to help bring a fresh perspective and dynamism of thought to our operations.”

Morro is not only committed to being better future makers, but better people makers too, taking a holistic approach to employee wellbeing, with the understanding that all team members are individuals.

This was underlined by their recent awarding Gold through the Investors in People (IIP) award, underlining its commitment to putting people first in the workplace, one of only 28 per cent of applicants to achieve this accreditation.

By Ethan Henson - Contributor