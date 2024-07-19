Specialist dyslexia school ends 40-year tradition of Saturday classes

This significant change to the school's timetable, scheduled to take effect from 1 September 2024, marks the end of an era and a major shift in the school's approach to the timetable.

The decision to drop Saturday teaching hours, which have been a cornerstone of the school's weekly routine since its founding in 1982, comes after an extensive review.

Originally a boarding school, Maple Hayes operated Saturday lessons up until about two decades ago, when Saturday teaching was used to reinforce literacy. Even after the boarding facilities were closed, the tradition of Saturday classes continued.

This new move aligns the school more closely with conventional weekly academic schedules while still maintaining its commitment to specialised education for dyslexic students.

David Lowe, Headteacher of Maple Hayes Hall School, emphasised the positive impact of these changes.

He said: "We believe that these changes, along with us finishing slightly earlier on a Friday, will be beneficial to the school community and will have a positive effect on children's education, mental health and wellbeing, and ability to take part in activities outside of school."

Mr Lowe assured parents that the school's core focus on literacy would remain unchanged.

"Our specialist literacy provision will remain the core part of our school and we will continue to provide the very best education for our pupils who have dyslexia, but from next term it will be for five days a week,” he added.

Additionally, the change is expected to be more sustainable for parents, reducing the number of journeys to and from school throughout the academic year by around 15% thereby lowering fuel consumption and contributing to a more environmentally friendly routine.

This timetable revision marks a significant milestone in the school's 42-year history. Established in 1982 by Dr Neville Brown and his wife Brenda, Maple Hayes Hall School has been at the forefront of dyslexia education, employing a unique morphological approach to literacy, using icons to visually link meaning and spelling, that differs from conventional phonics-based methods.

Dr Brown, one of Britain's most prominent figures in dyslexia research, founded the school with a vision to create an environment where dyslexic children could not only manage but thrive. Over the years, the school has educated more than 1,000 pupils, many of whom have gone on to successful careers in various fields, including medicine and science.

The school's commitment to its groundbreaking educational methods remains steadfast. Dr Daryl Brown, son of the founders and current Co-Principal, along with the dedicated teaching staff, continues to uphold the school's mission of helping pupils overcome the challenges associated with dyslexia and reach their full potential.

