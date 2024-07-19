Postcards from the streets: the new campaign supporting Birmingham’s most vulnerable people

They have once again partnered with One Black Bear, the city’s leading independent creative agency, to launch a compelling “Wish I wasn’t Here” campaign, itself an extension of 2023’s "Homelessness Doesn’t Take a Holiday" fundraiser.

This campaign has been created in partnership with individuals that use SIFA Fireside’s services. Clients were invited to spend the afternoon working with SIFA Fireside staff and members of the One Black Bear team to create the hand-written messages that feature on the postcards used throughout the campaign.

During summer, many individuals tend to overlook the plight of people struggling for housing, as if homelessness seems less significant when the sun starts shining. As a result, donations to SIFA Fireside dry up in summer, making it even more challenging for them to continue their vital work with those who need it the most.

These donations are desperately needed for unrestricted funding to help keep the Homeless Intervention Service going. This service is dedicated to supporting adults experiencing homelessness in Birmingham through SIFA Fireside’s Digbeth Support Centre. The centre serves as the city's central hub for adults without a place to call home, offering a comprehensive range of responsive services, including health clinics, housing advice, financial planning, as well as providing hot meals, showers, clothing, and laundry facilities.

Clients were invited to spend the afternoon working with SIFA Fireside staff and members of the One Black Bear team to contribute to the postcard artwork and submit some of their own messages. Find out more about how SIFA Fireside has successfully supported some of these people experiencing homelessness, including how a former client is celebrating 9 month’s sobriety and enjoying his new job as a barista.

Commenting on the campaign, Melissa Roche, Head of Fundraising, Volunteering and Communications at SIFA Fireside said: “The postcard image is another powerful and inspired idea by One Black Bear. It really highlights the reality of homelessness in Birmingham that support is needed all year round, even during the summer, and not just when the temperature drops. These donations will make a big difference to the day-to-day lives of our city’s most vulnerable people.”

Jon Harrison, Co-founder and Creative Partner at One Black Bear, added: “Homelessness has long been a subject close to the agency's heart and we're proud to donate our creative expertise to SIFA Fireside for a third time. Whereas our last campaign was about raising awareness, this time we’re focused on raising the vital funds that the charity so urgently needs to support those most in need through their Homelessness Intervention service. We can’t wait to see the results and the impact it has.”

Through the generous support of leading media company Ocean Outdoor, who have supported the charity previously and even volunteered at their Support Centre, top-quality digital advertising space has been donated to spread this important calling for support all across the city.

To make a difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness this summer, the public is encouraged to support the campaign by visiting sifafireside.co.uk/holiday.

For the price of a postcard and the postage, individuals can play their part in addressing homelessness in Birmingham and ensuring that support is available year-round, not just during the holidays.

By Robb Sheppard - Contributor