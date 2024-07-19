NHS trust partners with charity to support breast cancer patients

A box of luxury goodies have been packaged up and donated to patients receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust. The gift boxes are courtesy of Little Lifts, and contain items like body lotion, organic chocolate and treats to aid relaxation.

Julia Myatt became the first patient to receive a Little Lifts box at Sandwell Hospital. Julia explained: “After my first appointment with the oncologist, I felt worried and overwhelmed, so receiving the gift box the next day was incredibly uplifting.

“It feels like there is a whole other group of people behind you and supporting you.”

Now nine weeks into her treatment, Julia explains that the items have been very useful during the process. “There were things in the box that I didn’t know would be so helpful - lip balm, hand-cream, ginger tea and even plastic knives and forks. It makes you realise that there are other people who care and really understand what you are going through.”

Amanda Jones, a Macmillan Breast Care Nurse at the Trust, explained what a difference this makes to patients. She said: “Unfortunately some of our patients can’t afford to buy a new bra or pay for travel expenses to and from hospital. They would not consider buying these things for themselves, so it is an amazing little treat for them to improve their psychological well-being.”

The boxes are curated by people who have been through breast cancer treatment, and they leave their names in the boxes they create. Amanda continued: “This element makes the patients feel less alone on their treatment journey.”

The support that Little Lifts offers has not only been felt by the patients, but the healthcare professionals working with them. Amanda added: “It gives me a much-needed boost to know the impact that the wonderful gifts are having and will continue to have on our future patients.”

By Manisha Chahal - Contributor