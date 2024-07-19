NHS trust and college sign landmark agreement

The agreement centres on a new £18m Learning Campus in Smethwick, which is set to open as part of the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital site in 2025.

The demand for new and upskilled staff across the NHS is high and the provision of training within a purpose-built centre linking these skills and the local jobs market is a first for Sandwell. The agreement will provide Sandwell College students with direct access to learning opportunities within the hospital. School leavers and adult students enrolling at Sandwell College in September 2024 will be the first cohort to benefit from this landmark agreement.

Both the campus and hospital form a significant part of Grove Lane masterplan, which will see 800 new homes built and the creation of a green neighbourhood.

Graham Pennington, Principal and Chief Executive of Sandwell College, said: “I was delighted to sign the partnership agreement between the college and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, firmly cementing the collaboration between our organisations.

“The new Learning Campus is far more than bricks and mortar; it is about working together for the benefit of our students, who will now gain insight into various careers in a way that has not been done before. Our students will benefit from real-life work experience, masterclasses and advice from NHS staff on realising their aspirations. By working with key partner stakeholders including the local authority, central government, and the West Midlands Combined Authority, the new facility will provide a centre of excellence for the region and the next generation of health and care professionals.”

Richard Beeken, Chief Executive of Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, said: “The Learning Campus is a game changer in the wider redevelopment of the area, including the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital. It represents the best of our intentions towards our local community as it will offer courses both in further and higher education. Our intention is to build a public learning space which will welcome parents, students, staff and the community. A flagship net zero building which provides a gateway to our new hospital. Brimming with community spirit it will be adaptable for future growth promoting health and well-being.

Staff of Sandwell & West Birmingham NHS Trust, Sandwell College, local councillors and business owners. Photo: Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

James Fleet, the Trust’s Interim Chief People Officer, added: “Across Smethwick and our wider system, the Learning Campus will support 1,280 learners each year – with 50 people from within our local communities accessing substantive employment within Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

“Furthermore, the campus will facilitate an additional 100 apprenticeship opportunities each year, 250 work experience opportunities, and 10 supported internships per year through programmes such as Project Search – a programme supporting young adults with Learning Disabilities with help accessing employment. It will support over 500 people each year to participate in career insight and discovery days.”

By Sam Beeken - Contributor