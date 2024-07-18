Three Peaks Challenge: Fundraisers supporting Dudley stroke charity

Each year almost 700 people in the Borough of Dudley are diagnosed with stroke and Dudley Stroke Association provides support through completing six weeks, six months and 12 month stroke reviews. Providing support, information and advice tailored to individual need. There are also several support groups offered that support with stroke recovery and offer an opportunity for peer and carer support.

The Three Peaks challenge is considered one of the hardest outdoor challenges, where the aim is to walk Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon within 24 hours. Overall, 26 miles are covered with a climb almost 3000m completed.

The group are aiming to raise £5,000 to support Dudley Stroke Association to continue to offer much needed services to people and families affected by stroke. Donations can be made via Just giving at justgiving.com/dudley-stroke-association.

By Laura Martin - Contributor