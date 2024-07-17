Walsall will host women's football tournament to promote diversity and inclusion
The founder of Walsall Inclusive and Diversity Female Football Tournament, Dr Yaà Ngamnsha Vicky, has announced that the second edition of the competition will take place on Saturday, July 27 at the LMRCA Railway Club, Sports Club, Wednesbury Road in Walsall.
From 11am to 2pm, women in every walk of life will showcase their talent and promote diversity and inclusion on and off the pitch. This will culminate in a trophy awards night from 7pm to 11pm during which some oustanding players will be recognised for brilliant performances. For further details, please contact one of the following numbers: 07414 217608, 07729 384511 or 07910 051528.
By Dr Yaà Victorine Ngamsha Lady Bling VN - Contributor