Walsall will host women's football tournament to promote diversity and inclusion

From 11am to 2pm, women in every walk of life will showcase their talent and promote diversity and inclusion on and off the pitch. This will culminate in a trophy awards night from 7pm to 11pm during which some oustanding players will be recognised for brilliant performances. For further details, please contact one of the following numbers: 07414 217608, 07729 384511 or 07910 051528.

By Dr Yaà Victorine Ngamsha Lady Bling VN - Contributor