Student pride shines at awards evening at Molineux Stadium

The evening was a testament to the hard work and commitment of our students, with 14 awards presented in total including the Principal Award, Outstanding Improvement Award, and Academic Excellence Award. Students were nominated for these honours, and the winners were selected through a staff voting process, ensuring that each recipient's achievement was acknowledged by those who have witnessed their growth and success firsthand.

A notable highlight of the evening was the attendance of the Mayor of Wolverhampton, who graciously presented one of the awards. The mayor’s presence added a special touch to the awards evening, underscoring the importance of education and community support in nurturing young talent.

Principal Mr Craig Cooling of Ormiston NEW Academy expressed immense pride in the students' achievements, stating: "Friday was a celebration of the hard work, endeavour, and outstanding capabilities of our students. Each award winner has shown remarkable dedication, and we are thrilled to honour them in such a memorable way."

The academy received heartwarming feedback from parents who were present during the evening:

“Friday's awards ceremony was fantastic. It was a real demonstration of not only the talents and achievements of the children, but a sign of just how far Ormiston have grown and blossomed into the school of excellence it is today. You should be very proud.”

“I look forward to seeing what is next for Ormiston's journey continuing the road of excellence. You're all doing an outstanding job!”

The evening also featured a showcase of student talents, and a dinner reception, making it a truly memorable occasion for all attendees. We would like to thank the talented Miss Itasha James for her efforts in organising the evening and making it a memorable night.

By Amelia Webb - Contributor