“Eat and drink what you want – especially G&Ts!”– The secret to living a long life, according to former 102-year-old Wolverhampton GP

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dr Elizabeth Howl, a retired general practitioner, celebrated her 102nd birthday in style at Care UK’s Foxland Grange, on Wergs Road, on July 5, and shared her secret to living a long life is to “eat and drink what you want, when you want – especially gin and tonics!”

Elizabeth was born in Wolverhampton on July 5, 1922. Keen to pursue a career in healthcare, Elizabeth finished school and trained to become a doctor in Wolverhampton. After graduating, Elizabeth moved to Oxford during the Second World War to work at Church Hall Hospital and Radcliff Infirmary, where she helped nurse injured soldiers.

Passionate about travelling and helping others, Elizabeth’s career as a doctor saw her travel around the world, including South America. In her spare time, Elizabeth enjoyed riding her horse, Kestrel, who she would often ride around the Oxfordshire countryside.

Elizabeth Howl, a former GP, celebrates her 102nd birthday. Photo: Care UK

Elizabeth married her late husband, Oliver Brown Howl, and the couple had two children, Julia and Oliver. Elizabeth has three granddaughters, Claire, Katherine and Rosie, who regularly visit Elizabeth at Foxland Grange.

On the big day, the team at Foxland Grange adorned the home with balloons and banners, complete with a birthday cake specially prepared by the head chef.

Putting her advice to the test, team members and family members joined Elizabeth in enjoying a gin and tonic to toast her special day.

Commenting on her birthday celebrations, Elizabeth said: “I had my favourite lemon cake made by the chef at Foxland Grange. I thought I was 103 not 102, but never mind – age is just a number and I am grateful for the birthday wishes and celebrations for me with my family and Foxland Grange.

"It was lovely to enjoy gin and tonics with everyone – the more, the merrier, I say! They certainly haven’t done me any harm and seem to be the secret to reaching over a 100!”

Elizabeth with her favourite beverage - a gin and tonic!

Katy Anderson, general manager at Foxland Grange, said: “It was an honour to celebrate Elizabeth’s birthday. She is a beloved resident at Foxland Grange, and we all had a lovely time acknowledging this tremendous milestone.

“Everything we do centres around supporting residents to live fulfilling lives, which is why we are always eager to mark special occasions. Elizabeth’s 102nd birthday was no exception, and it was a delight to hear her fabulous advice for living a long and happy life – gin and tonics all round!”

For more information on Foxland Grange, please call Director of Community Relations, Jazz Lalli, on 01902 275507 or email jazz.lalli@careuk.com.

By Lauren Stephenson - Contributor