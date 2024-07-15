The journey of a guide dog: Ladies Probus club given an 'eye-opening' talk

Genetics were studied for a breeding programme to develop suitable dogs for temperament needed, to support totally blind people but also visually impaired, with a variety of conditions such as macular degeneration; retinal pigmentation and glaucoma. People cope with their condition but also practical implications such as, not hearing electric cars or scooters; Difficulty applying makeup; Wearing colours which clash; Communication without eye contact, missing gestures; Bins in street are hazards. Isolation can lead to depression if unable to watch TV or read. Laws since 2015, say unable to discriminate a working dog, yet a taxi driver, may drive away to avoid a dog in the cab.

Finn, Coventry City Branch Co-ordinator, stressed breeding programmes are not puppy farms, guide dogs are only allowed four litters. Volunteers raise puppies until old enough to leave mum, then they meet a Puppy Raiser; with food; health record; toy and importantly their blanket (perhaps simply a knitted square but with mum’s smell) for big school for 26 weeks training, while introduced to future owners to give companionship and independence.

Buddy Dogs support children, with sight and complex needs. A child, gained confidence shrieked “look no hands” for, she previously hugged the wall as her guide around school. One lady’s guide dog with cataracts was immediately retired by a vet; shared “It was her life, counsellor, support, freedom and friend.” Guide dogs retire by 10 years old; since Covid, it could be three years for a ‘new’ dog.

Retired or semi-retired, professional or business ladies meet on the first Thursday of each month at Chase Golf Club, 12 noon, for a meal, fellowship and speakers with outings and other activities. New members are welcome, annual membership £16 and two course lunch £22. Further information contact: membership secretary, Barbara on 01889 882166 or chairman Anne 01922 418037.

By Alison Cardy - Contributor