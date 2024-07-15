Recognising Diversity and Achievement: Nominations open for the Be Inclusive Hospitality Spotlight Awards 2024
Be Inclusive Hospitality (BIH) is thrilled to announce that nominations are now open for the third BIH Spotlight Awards. Taking place on 21 October at M Threadneedle Street, London, the awards will continue to amplify and celebrate the exceptional achievements of individuals and businesses from Black, Asian, and ethnic minority backgrounds working within the hospitality, food, and drink sectors.
For the past two years, these prestigious awards have attracted hundreds of nominations and finalists from across the UK. Past winners include Jimi Famurewa, Akoko, Rahel Stephanie, Manju Patel, and Ahmed Abdalla.
This year is set to be bigger and better, supported by returning sponsors Decanter, Deliveroo, OpenTable and Caterer.com, with 300 guests expected to attend.
The Award Categories for the 2024 BIH Spotlight Awards are as follows:
Individual
Chef of the Year
Pastry Chef of the Year
Rising Star
Writer of the Year
Drinks Professional of the Year
Head Office Impact
Cuisine
African Food
Caribbean Food
East and Southeast Asian Food
South Asian Food
Middle Eastern Food
Business
Bar/Pub of the Year
Brand of the Year
In addition, two People’s Choice awards will be decided upon by calculating the most votes received for the person and restaurant, respectively:
The Peoples’ Choice Person of the Year
The Peoples’ Choice Restaurant of the Year
Employers and employees are invited to actively participate in the awards process by submitting nominations across all categories. Self-nominations are also welcomed.
The expert judging panel, which is a long list of esteemed hospitality leaders, will evaluate the submissions and determine the shortlist and ultimate winners.
Judges include Development Chef Nitisha Patel, Co-Founder Monica Berg, Founder Peter Martin, and Chef and Writer Akwasi Brenya Mensah, and People Director Joanne Sullivan
Lorraine Copes, Founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality, says: "I am extremely proud and privileged to bring these awards back for a third time. We all recognise the importance of being seen and celebrated; these awards are designed to do just that. I also emphasise the power of career role models within this industry, and our awards improve the visibility of our industry's best from ethnically diverse backgrounds."
Akwasi Brenya-Mensah , Awards Judge, Chef and Writer, says: "I’m honoured to be part of the judging panel for the BIH Spotlight awards, I think it is really important to have recognition and celebration that is reflective of the breadth, depth and diversity within the UK’s thriving hospitality, food and drinks industry."
Nomination submissions will close on 22 July, and the finalists will be published on 2 September, winners will be announced at the live ceremony on Monday, 21 October. Nominations can be submitted here at bihospitality.co.uk.
By L CF - Contributor