High school hold Enterprise Day and welcome local business

Over 200 students took part in the event, which allowed them to take part in creative and team building activities. This year’s task was for students to be able to research, cost and design a two-storey school. Students then took part in group presentations explaining their ideas and why their design should be chosen.

After much discussion and debate Mr Craig Stopper, Miss Alice Chambers, Mr Daniel Eames, Mr Jack Harvey, Mr Joe Langley and Mr Tom Jagger from GF Tomlinson chose an overall winning team. The winning team had chosen an eco-friendly pyramid design. Winning team members were Cruz Brown, Jack Roche, Florence Mitchell and Hamza Arap.

“As Henry Ford once said, ‘Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success,’ these are all values that tie into our school’s ethos.” said Mr Phillips, Teacher of Business.

He added: “Events like the one today are always important and inspirational to our students, creating possibilities and ideas for their futures. We would like to thank the team at G F Tomlinson for giving up their valuable time to enable this event to happen, and we look forward to seeing them next year.”

By Sarah-Jane Roberts - Contributor