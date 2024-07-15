Cannock dance school achieve world standing at international competition

This prestigious international competition attracts talented dancers from all around the world. Competing among the youngest in their categories, the dancers from Crystal Academy showcased exceptional talent and determination, standing out against fierce competition. Their success at the Global Dance Open highlights the high level of training and dedication at Crystal Academy, and it marks a significant achievement for the school.

In front of an international crowd of thousands. Photo: Crystal Academy CIC

Principal Kirsty expressed immense pride in her students' performances, noting that their hard work and commitment have truly paid off.

This accomplishment not only places Crystal Academy on the global dance map but also inspires young dancers in Cannock to pursue their dreams.

By Kirsty Kolmer - Contributor