Aldi colleague celebrates 20 years at supermarket

Emma Webster, a Store Assistant at the Stourbridge store, first joined the supermarket in 2004 after working as a community care worker for the elderly in the Northfield area.

After joining as Deputy Store Manager, Emma has worked in Aldi stores across the West Midlands including Netherton, Bridgnorth and Wollaston.

Emma is an integral part of Aldi’s Stourbridge team and has gone above and beyond in her role over the years.

With a dedication to customer service, Emma strives to make sure shoppers have a great experience when shopping in store, offering advice and greeting customers with a smile.

Speaking of her time at Aldi, Emma commented: “Working at Aldi has been a privilege and meeting so many people is always a real highlight.

“Having worked in the Stourbridge area for many years, it’s been great to build relationships with our customers as I know it can make such a difference to their day.”

As for a Specialbuy that gets her running to the middle aisle, Emma said: “Absolutely anything garden related – with some summer sunshine hopefully on its way, I love anything that can help me get outside!”

Marius Manolescu, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Emma is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of her achievements in the coming years.

“As well as offering every colleague the job satisfaction they deserve, we invest in a whole range of fantastic training courses year after year, making sure all our colleagues love being a part of Team Aldi.”

By Nalini Ram-Prasad - Contributor