Penkridge WI enjoy a musical meeting

The group were first formed in 1991 and two of the six playing were in the original group. They explained that bells are very expensive and the ones they play were bought as a second hand set and are over 50 years old. They need to be regularly refurbished and retuned. Bells were originally made in Whitechapel but are now made mainly in a foundry in Loughborough. The bells are made from bronze. They ring up to 46 bells but only 12 on small occasions and they wear gloves to protect the bells.

Tune ringing on handbells first became popular in the18th and 19th centuries and large teams competed across the country. It then fell out of favour but was revived in Great Britain after a big rally in 1966. It is now fully international and is especially popular in Japan and Hong Kong, where it is part of the primary school curriculum.

Some of the traditional tunes they played were, Strawberry Fair, English Country Garden and the Eton Boating Song along with a selection of Last Night of the Proms such as Pomp and Circumstance and Rule Britannia. Finally, they let those that wanted to, have a go themselves. It was quite difficult but great fun!! It was a lovely, relaxing evening.

The next meeting in St Michaels Church Hall, will be on 5 August. It will be our annual Beetle Drive and visitors are very welcome.

Submitted by Penkridge WI