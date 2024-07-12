College gears up for first Careers Discovery Week

The Careers Discovery Week has been designed for school leavers looking to explore new career opportunities and develop key skills valued by employers.

Throughout the week, there will be lots of fun activities alongside informative workshops that will enhance employability in today’s competitive job market and stand out to potential employers.

There will be chance to participate in sessions such as developing a CV, engage in mini-interviews, and explore a variety of career paths. There will also be an opportunity to strengthen your communication, team building, and digital skills through a range of activities.

Lisa Edwards, Assistant Principal Curriculum Planning and Skills said: “Our Careers Discover Week is ideal for those school leavers who are still undecided about what their next steps will be after the summer. It will provide a fantastic opportunity to gain an insight into various career paths and the curriculum areas on offer at Halesowen College.”

Spaces for Careers Discovery Week are limited, so it is recommended to register to secure your place by visiting halesowen.ac.uk/career-discovery-week or contact Becky Painting on 0121 602 7777.

By Hayley Edwards - Contributor