Celebrate England’s grassroots football glory

From humble beginnings to the stage of international football, many of England’s stars started their journeys on local pitches, nurtured by dedicated community clubs.

Grassroots football clubs are the lifeblood of our national game, relying on fundraising and support now more than ever. Micro-donations are an easy way for local fans to support their local team, with over 12,000 clubs using the easyfundraising platform to raise cashback donations each time supporters shop online.

One of England’s brightest young talents, Jude Bellingham began his football journey with Stourbridge Juniors in the Black Country. His early days at the club, founded by his father, former West Midlands Police officer Mark Bellingham, are fondly remembered.

Reflecting on his time there, Bellingham said: “I owe a lot to grassroots football, it taught me great lessons and massively helped me fall in love with the game”.

Stourbridge Juniors has raised hundreds of pounds through easyfundraising, channeling donations into new equipment and facilities to inspire the next generation of football stars. The club boasts over 10 teams, including five women’s senior teams and development centers for young people.

As we cheer on England in the Euros, let’s celebrate and support the grassroots clubs that are the foundation of our team’s success.

By using easyfundraising, you can make a difference and help nurture the next generation of football heroes.

James Moir, easyfundraising’s CEO explains: "Grassroots sports clubs are one of the biggest categories of good cause that use our platform to raise funds. These clubs have a close-knit community of families, who can each collect cashback donations for their local football clubs when they shop online with more than 8,000 big-name retailers which they are already shopping with.

"Such funding plays a huge role in the success of our national team, who we of course hope will be celebrating a Euros win this summer!"

Together, we can ensure that the beautiful game remains vibrant and accessible for all.

Further details at easyfundraising.org.uk.

By Sophie Berkley - Contributor