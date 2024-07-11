Historic mansion opening its garden gates to the public for the first time in five years

Ludstone Hall has a fascinating history, dating back to medieval times. The parish of Claverley, of which it has been a part, is one of seven manors recorded in the Domesday Book of 1085 while in the possession of Roger Montgomery, Earl of Shrewsbury. The existing house was built in 1607 by John Whitmore on the original moated site. The moat itself dates back to medieval times and surrounds the house on three sides and meets the monastic fish pool at the rear.

It remained in the Whitmore family for over 250 years. In 1870 a Mr Joseph Round Cartwright purchased Ludstone Hall who built most of the outbuildings and installed the lake at the front of the property. After Mr Cartwright's ownership the Hall has had only five owners since, present owners being Mr and Mrs K Smith.

The beautiful gardens contain The Orchard and Kitchen Gardens where we grow our own fresh fruit and vegetables. The stunning Knot Gardens have symmetrical box hedges which are designed to resemble a deck of playing cards. Walking round the remaining areas of the grounds you will find fantastically kept areas of lawns, small streams that join to the rear lake, 450-year-old trees and plenty of wildlife. The parkland to the south features a beautiful lake divided into two and is stocked with fish. There is an area of woodland habitat and the grassland rises to a hill with some breathtaking views.

The Coach House Museum which will be open during the day was refurbished and reopen in 2007. The museum is home to a large collection of artefacts and memorabilia relating to Ludstone Hall. A section of the museum is devoted to the Smith’s family history and this includes a display devoted to their successful business ventures, Hootys Supplies and Poundland Ltd.

Ludstone Hall Garden Open Day is on Sunday, August 4

We would love to welcome you to our open day and for yourselves to enjoy the incredible gardens here at Ludstone Hall and also help support local businesses, who will have many stalls here selling various items which will appeal to the whole family, from pet products to jewellery and from antiques to a raffle. A local pub will be using their mobile bar and will be serving drinks throughout the day. We also have some lunch options from stone baked pizza stalls to doughnuts and coffees.

Please join us on what we hope will be a very special day and help raise money for our local charity. Gates open at 11am and close at 5pm. £5 adults, £1 child. All profits will be donated to charity.

