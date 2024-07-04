Wolverhampton school celebrates 50 years of excellence!

By the time our gates opened at 12 noon, a crowd had already gathered, eager to join in the fun. The atmosphere was filled with the lively sounds of music and the delightful aroma of a charcoal barbecue.

Our festival featured an array of local stallholders, adding a wonderful community spirit to the event. One of the day’s highlights was an impressive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu display by Karen Earnshaw and members of the Wolverhampton Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club, who showcased their exceptional skills.

We were thrilled to have our own Vicky Bromley, a 2012 London Paralympic Games Table Tennis competitor, who proudly displayed her trophies and amazed everyone with a demonstration of her skills. Another special guest was Flame, our cherished pet therapy dog, who visits our school bi-weekly to work with our students. Flame’s presence added an extra layer of joy to the day.

A particularly touching moment was welcoming Dr Kuli Kohli, one of our first students from 1974 and now the Poet Laureate of Wolverhampton. Dr Kohli shared her fond memories of Penn Hall and treated us to a specially written poem that beautifully captured her experiences at the school. Her reading was warmly received and deeply appreciated.

Dr Kuli Kohli, Poet Laureate of Wolverhampton. Photo: Penn Hall School

The most heartwarming aspect of the celebration was seeing old and new friends, staff, and students come together to celebrate our special day. It was a wonderful reminder of the strong sense of community and the lasting impact of Penn Hall School.

Reunions with staff and students. Photo: Penn Hall School

We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined us in celebrating this milestone. Here’s to 50 years of excellence and many more to come!

By Paul Martin - Contributor