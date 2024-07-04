New lifesaving vehicle for Dudley Community First Responders

Sarah Trevalen, Chairperson of Dudley Community First Responders, said: "The support of Arrive Alive has been instrumental in our ability to support the local community – all our CFRs are unpaid volunteers and respond in their own time on top of day jobs, families and other commitments so having Arrive Alive provide us with response cars means that our volunteers can focus all their spare time on attending life threatening emergencies in the local community instead of also spending time raising enough money to cover the cost of response cars. With 12 active responders we have already reached the limit our current car and with six new CFRs going through training at the moment and more expected later this year this additional car will double our capacity allowing everyone to respond more often and assist more of the local community."

The initial goal by the founder of Arrive Alive was to fund one vehicle as a thank-you following her youngest daughter’s illness, but demand is great, and more vehicles are still needed. Arrive Alive is funded by donations which means vehicles can only become operational when the funds are available, the more vehicles that are funded by Arrive Alive means more lives can be saved within communities.

Debbie Roscoe, Founder of Arrive Alive, added: "The Arrive Alive team are thrilled to support Dudley CFR’s for a second time with the provision of an additional voluntary operated 999 vehicle. It is incredibly exciting for an additional vehicle to be going onto the roads of the West Midlands supporting the ambulance service and saving lives. It is a privilege to work with Dudley CFR’s, their commitment to responding is fantastic. There are further vehicles on our waiting list for other communities, the Arrive Alive team are working tirelessly to raise funds to support more CFR groups."

To find out more about Arrive Alive’s lifesaving work visit arrivealiveresponse.co.uk.

Submitted by Arrive Alive