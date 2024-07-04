Dudley charity celebrate winning donation ahead of 'Thank You Day'

This takes place as the UK celebrates ‘Thank You Day’ on Sunday, 7 July, with people acknowledging the support and help they get from charities and causes that mean a lot to them.

Easyfundraising helps over 180,000 charities and good causes raise vital funds. Donations are generated through UK residents shopping online, simply visiting the easyfundraising website or app before each online shop.

Dudley Crossroads offer respite care to informal (unpaid) carers of adults with a physical disability (including stroke, MS, heart problems) and an elderly support service to people living on their own in Dudley.

So far on the easyfundraising platform the cause have raised over £430, with 44 supporters choosing to support Dudley Crossroads.

A spokesperson for Dudley Crossroads said: "It was such a great surprise to win the £100 Countdown to Summer draw.

"We are a small local charity caring for unpaid carers and supporting the elderly and this £100 will make a great difference to us. We love to arrange social outings for our clients but finances are tight and we struggle to fund them - this donation will mean we will be able to start planning a lunch out later in the year."

For more information on how you can donate to your favourite charity or cause to say ‘thank you’, head to the easyfundraising website.

By Sophie Berkley - Contributor