Actress joins Lichfield charity jamboree at awards evening

Alongside local councillors, she celebrated the remarkable achievements of over 500 individuals from Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Warwickshire and The West Midlands in sports, arts, and vocational inclusion.

Mina Anwar, a proud patron of Liberty Jamboree, expressed her admiration for the organisation, stating: "I am incredibly proud to support an organization that is so vital to our community and beyond. Liberty Jamboree empowers individuals with disabilities, neurodivergence, and those facing disadvantages to become valued members of society. It gives them the platform to soar and find their place in the world."

The evening highlighted the success of participants in football, rugby, boxing, the arts, and more. Liberty Jamboree, the only organization of its kind with an all-girls football team spanning three counties, was joined by rugby legend Will Greenwood and Leicester Tigers representatives. They echoed Anwar's sentiments, emphasizing the unique and incredible impact of Liberty Jamboree.

Katie, Mina and Lucy -Liberty Shine and Sign Choir. Photo: Sebbie Hall

The event also celebrated achievements in the Duke of Edinburgh awards, with bronze, silver, and gold accolades presented. "There is no other organization that offers so much to so many and makes such a profound difference," Mina added.

Liberty Jamboree members. Photo: Sebbie Hall

Liberty Jamboree continues to be a beacon of hope and opportunity, ensuring everyone has a chance to shine.

By Sebbie Hall - Contributor