Netball league raises funds for charity at celebration evening

A grand total of £1,237 was raised from the proceeds of a raffle held during the evening, followed by a presentation last Thursday outside the Cabin at Aldersley Leisure Village.

Chair, Debbie Owen, thanked all the sponsors for their generosity and in particular Nicola Roden, publicity and Whitmore player, for her efforts in securing sponsorship from local companies to make the raffle and celebration evening such a huge success.

The funds raised will go towards helping the Samaritans continue their work to be able to support the community in need.

By Mandy Smith - Contributor