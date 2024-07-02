Residents flock to meet their election candidates in Wolverhampton West

The audience attended the St Newman Centre in Tettenhall to hear the views of seven candidates from Wolverhampton West constituency

Each of the candidates fielded questions on the NHS, education, abortion and euthanasia, housing and the environment for two hours on Friday, June 28, including a 14 year old who asked a pertinent question about knife crime. Despite the heat in the filled hall, the audience called for the meeting to be extended so that more questions could be answered.

As part of the event, the candidates reflected on the important role of their diverse religious faiths and beliefs in serving Wolverhampton’s residents. These included Sunni and Shia Muslim, Sikh, Christian Evangelical, Roman Catholic, and agnostic.

Organisers said the level of mutual respect between candidates of different political affiliations and backgrounds was remarkable and encouraging.

The event chairman, Dr Chris Walker, retired General Practitioner and member of St Thomas’ Church, was warmly commended by the audience and by the candidates for his firm but fair handling of a very successful and informative meeting.

Wolverhampton West candidates

Rosalie Watkins, one of those attending, said: "It helped me clarify my ideas and to see the personalities of those who will be representing us."

Fiona Brennan said: "The fact that so many attended the meeting shows that the residents of Wolverhampton West really care about the elections."

Six of the eight constituency candidates attended, namely Andrea Cantrill (Green Party), Celia Hibbert (Independent Network), Mike Newton (Conservative), Vikas Chopra (Workers’ Party), Warinder Juss (Labour) and Zahib Shah (Independent Network) with Reform’s Dr Don Brookes unable to attend due to illness and Ian Jenkins representing Lib Dems’ Phillip Howells who was also ill.

By Erik Pearse - Contributor