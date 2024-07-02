A rootin' tootin' triumph at town hall!

It's been a week of wild west antics, toe-tapping tunes, and enough puns to keep the audience grinning from ear to ear.

Paula O’Hare rode into our hearts as the titular Calamity Jane. Her portrayal was anything but a calamity – more like a delightfully dynamic dynamo! Paula’s infectious energy and comedic timing had the audience in stitches, proving she’s got the golden touch for the golden west.

Ben Foulds, as Wild Bill Hickok, was the perfect match for Jane, bringing a rugged charm and a twinkle in his eye that would make even the iciest cowboy melt. Their chemistry was sizzling enough to light a campfire – a true match made in musical theatre heaven.

Vanessa Blake’s performance as Katie Brown was as sweet as prairie pie. Her vocals were as smooth as a calm prairie breeze, and she brought a refreshing innocence to the stage that balanced the wild antics perfectly. Meanwhile, Jonathan Blake as Lieutenant Danny Gilmartin made a dashing soldier – his presence commanding attention and his romantic subplot with Katie adding just the right touch of tenderness.

James Fisher’s Henry Miller and Alex Nash’s Francis Fryer brought their own brand of hilarity to the show. James’s portrayal of the flustered saloon owner was spot-on, and Alex’s cross-dressing calamity as Francis Fryer was a riot, leaving the audience roaring with laughter.

Charlotte Raybould’s Susan Miller was a delight, bringing a touch of class and a lot of heart to the stage. Samantha Rogers as Adelaide Adams was every bit the diva, her performance oozing with star power and charisma.

Behind the scenes, Andrew Timmins waved his baton as Musical Director, ensuring the music was pitch-perfect and as lively as a hoedown. Elliot Beech, the Director, expertly wrangled this wild bunch into a seamless and thoroughly entertaining production. The choreography by Jenny Ashurst, with Beth Davis as Dance Captain, was nothing short of spectacular – every dance number was a whirlwind of energy and precision, making sure the audience’s feet were tapping right along.

In short, Tudor Musical Comedy Society’s "Calamity Jane" was a yeehaw-mazing show! If you missed it, you missed out on a rootin’ tootin’ good time. Here's hoping this talented troupe saddles up for another show real soon!

By Pip Gorringe - Contributor