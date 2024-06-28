Local sports and exercise therapist publishes third book for his profession

Keith, who is the editor and lead author, explains that it has been a huge project taking over three years to complete and has involved a team of 27 expert practitioners and university lecturers, and features 20 chapters and more than 500 illustrations over 1268 pages, and more than 400,000 words. The detailed handbook is designed to be appreciated by students, lecturers and experienced practitioners in the field.

Keith is keen to highlight that, steadily, over the past 30 years, the field of sports and exercise therapy has grown and garnered increased recognition for its practitioners’ ability to provide practical, evidence-based support to athletes and teams, and to help the general public with injury prevention and rehabilitation.

This new handbook, which is now available in hardback or as an e-book, positions itself so as to provide evidence for what is expected of sports, exercise and rehabilitation practitioners, in terms of their scope of practice, educational and professional standards and responsibilities, specialised skill competencies, and what they can offer in sporting, rehabilitation, physical activity and health promotion settings.

Keith has been in practice since 1996, and has lectured on the subject for over 20 years. His other books for the sports and exercise therapy field are entitled Hands On Sports Therapy (Cengage, 2004), and the Handbook of Sports Therapy, Injury Assessment and Rehabilitation (Routledge, 2016). Keith’s website bodyworks-therapy.co.uk provides information on his local therapy services, and he can be found on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube as @keithward01.