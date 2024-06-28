Local candidates support college cross-party hustings event

Party members from across the political spectrum shared their party’s policies on pressing topics such as, the NHS, educational reform and FE funding, local skills challenges and net-zero strategy.

Those in attendance included James Morris from the Conservative party, Alex Ballinger from Labour, Ryan Priest from the Liberal Democrats, Claire McIlvenna from the Green Party, and Jonathon Oakton from Reform UK.

The Hustings event showcased the importance of engaging with political parties and having meaningful discussions about the future of our country. It also offered an invaluable

opportunity for those in attendance to hear directly from the parties about their policies and plans for addressing these crucial issues.

For college students, it served as a platform to gain a better understanding of each party’s policies and make informed decisions ahead of upcoming elections. This event highlights the importance of political engagement and democratic participation among young people.

Photo: Halesowen College

Jacquie Carman, Principal and Chief Executive of Halesowen College, expressed her gratitude to the party representatives for taking the time to engage with the college community, she said: "It is a privilege to live in a democratic society where we have the opportunity to vote. Today, staff and students were able to get answers to valid questions around some key issues that are important to them, but also as a society."

By Hayley Edwards - Contributor