Historic Shree Krishna Mandir celebrates 50 years in West Bromwich

The Temple features a unique black marble deity of Lord Krishna, the only one in the UK, alongside a white marble deity of Radha, the consort of Krishna. These deities have been central to the community for five decades, symbolising unity, faith and resilience.

In 1992, a fire devastated the Temple, melting the steel roof, yet the deities miraculously remained unscathed.

The original Pran Pratishtha (infusion of life) ceremony for these deities took place on 22 June, 1974, in the converted Ebenezer Church on Old Meeting Street. To honour this milestone, the community hosted a three day celebration from 21 to 23 June.

The festivities began with a Shobha Yatra, a ceremonial procession showcasing the community's cultural heritage and collective devotion. With music, song and dance, the deities were paraded through the local area, blessing the community, fostering unity, and enhancing social bonds.

On the second day, the Temple conducted the Maha Abhishek, a significant ritual involving the bathing of the deities. This was followed by puja (worship) and havan (fire ritual). These ceremonies allowed the community to express devotion, purify their surroundings and strengthen their spiritual connections.

Shobha Yatra procession around the Temple block. Photo: Shree Krishna Mandir

The celebrations concluded with a Fun Day, featuring street food, games, and communal activities. This day provided an opportunity for relaxation and reflection on the Temple’s 50 year journey of love and devotion to Shree Radha-Krishna.

These events highlighted the Temple’s enduring significance and the community’s unwavering dedication to preserving their spiritual and cultural heritage. The success of the multitude of events is testament to the fact that even after 50 years, faith is very much central to this community and devotees.

By Nisha Patel - Contributor