Local opticians focuses on fundraising for cancer charity

Colleagues at Specsavers on the High Street donned their favourite pyjamas and gave customers the chance to win prizes in return for a donation, raising £70 for Pancreatic Cancer Action.

"We received a great response to our fundraising", Tajinder Showker, store director at Specsavers Aldridge, says. "It was brilliant to see our customers and the local community getting involved and we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated."

Established in 2010, Pancreatic Cancer Action is the only charity in the UK that is specifically working towards higher survival rates for people with pancreatic cancer. To find out more, head to pancreaticcanceraction.org/.

By Abbie Wood - Contributor