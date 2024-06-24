Inspirational Stourport educator wins prestigious national teaching award

Special Steps Ltd is the only SEND exclusive nursery provision in Worcestershire, and one of very few in the country. They support a cohort of 19 children aged 1-5years, who have complex special needs, medical needs, disabilities, or palliative care needs. Becky now has plans to move the nursery to a bigger premises and treble in size, meaning she and her staff team will be able to offer support to up to 60 children and their families.

Becky is one of 102 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions named as silver winners in this year’s awards. They will now be in the running for the coveted Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony later in the year.

The announcement comes as celebrities, students and schools across the UK are today paying tribute to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day, which celebrates the whole education community and shines a light on the exceptional impact they have on shaping young lives.

National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says: “The work and devotion of all of those who play a role in educating young people is phenomenal. Not only do they play a vital role in shaping minds inside the classroom, often they continue to encourage, support, motivate and inspire beyond. That’s why it is important for us to take a moment on this National Thank a Teacher Day to recognise their efforts.

“I am also thrilled to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners and recognise the amazing contributions and commitment they have shown is shaping the lives of the next generation - thank you!”

Helen Davies, editor of Parent Power at the Sunday Times, Sponsor of the Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education says: “This year’s Silver Award winners’ all show complete dedication to students with special needs, ensuring they have equitable opportunities to fulfil their life's potential. They come from across the UK and showcase the importance of inspiring teachers, commitment to social and emotional skills as well as academic achievements and the creation of a safe space to enable children, whatever their abilities, to thrive. We are delighted to be sponsoring this award through our partnership with the Pearson National Teaching Awards and the Teaching Awards Trust.”

Sharon Hague, Managing Director of School Assessment & Qualifications at Pearson UK, says: “We're delighted to recognise this year’s Silver Award winners on their outstanding achievements. The contributions they make and the impact they have on young people’s lives every day is truly exceptional. We're extremely proud to support the National Teaching Awards and mark the achievements of all of our very worthy winners. Thank you for your continued work and congratulations!”

By Fay Francis - Contributor