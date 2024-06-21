Staffordshire homebuilder makes donation to young farmers' county show float

Staffordshire residents were once again able to enjoy the annual Staffordshire County Show, which took place on 29th and 30th May, with a wide range of events, activities and shows for the audience to enjoy.

The Uttoxeter JNFU, also known as the Uttoxeter Young Farmers, used their artistic skills to create a float in the image of famous children’s book characters, the Three Little Pigs. The donation from Barratt Homes, which is building a range of properties nearby at Poppy Fields, was used to cover expenses for the required materials.

Annabelle Hopton, member of the Uttoxeter JNFU, said: “The club has been going 94 years with many generations of families going through the club. We chose the Three Little Pigs as we knew we could get creative with this theme, and it had more potential than other options we first considered.

“Uttoxeter JNFU has been taking part in the float competition for many years – as long as Staffordshire YFC has organised the floats at the Staffordshire County Show – with some members being on the float for their 10th time this year! We are extremely grateful for this donation and wouldn’t be able to continue as a club without generous donations from companies like Barratt Homes!”

Founded in 1930, the Uttoxeter JNFU is a rural youth organisation set up for people aged 14-28 with a current membership of over 65 young people, and will participate in a vast array of events, whether it be sporty, creative or sociable. The group meets every Wednesday to participate in activities and, on weekends, members will participate in county competitions, such as bowling, football, or raft races.

Uttoxeter JNFU's float. Photo: Barratt Homes

As well as the floats at the event, the showground’s main ring also hosted a range of other showcases, such as JCB’s Dancing Diggers, the Parade of Hounds, the Grand Parade of Livestock and show jumping.

In other areas, visitors could enjoy a sheepdog and duck display dubbed The Quack Pack, the Ferrett Roadshow, a horseshoeing competition, and the Girl Guides’ climbing wall. For the little ones, there was a miniature train ride and boating.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director of Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “With our prominence in the area at our Poppy Fields development, we are delighted to have been able to offer our support to such a magnificent local event that is widely celebrated in the community.

“It’s a fantastic event for the entire of Staffordshire to enjoy. We are delighted to be able to offer our support to the Uttoxeter JNFU and its stunning float, and will be encouraging all of our new residents to enjoy future events.”

By Callum James - Contributor