Sikh bereavement packs donated by local community

The bereavement midwives, alongside members of the chaplaincy team at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust received the items which will make up the boxes for grieving families.

Satnam Kaur, the Trust’s Sikh Chaplain, said: “I feel like the least we could do as a community is to help families who have suffered a bereavement like this.

“If this one, small gesture can have a positive impact on their emotional wellbeing, we’re doing something right.”

The packs included a patka, for protection of the baby; a chunni, the headscarf used by women during prayer, a Kara/Simran, with rosary beads as a symbol to touch for a stronger prayer connection, baby blankets and Sikh prayer cards for families to understand the meaning of life and death in the religion.

Victoria Weaver, Lead Bereavement Midwife, said: “Culture and religion plays a huge part in how a family will process the loss of a baby. These packs aim to provide comfort and acknowledge the importance of their beliefs on their grief journey.”

All items within the bereavement packs are either lovingly donated or handmade by members of the local Sikh community.

By Sam Beeken - Contributor