Boots Hearingcare opens state-of-the-art store in Merry Hill

With approximately 11 million people in the UK living with an untreated hearing loss, it is the UK’s second most common disability. The new World of Hearing store offers customers the chance to test out a range of hearing aids for themselves in a variety of settings - by impersonating what it would sound like if they were in a busy restaurant or at a concert. This helps people living with hearing loss to experience what it would be like to have a hearing aid fitted in real life.

The new store supports Boots Hearingcare’s mission to break down old fashioned stigmas around the use of hearing aids and demonstrate first-hand how transformational life can be when you reconnect with the sounds you love.

Echo Lu, Managing Director of Boots Hearingcare said: "We are delighted to be opening the first World of Hearing store in the West Midlands, providing customers with an immersive state-of-the-art environment to solve their hearing problems.

“On average, it takes ten years for someone to address they have a hearing problem. We hope this new innovative format can help remove the stigma associated with hearing loss and encourage more people to act on their hearing loss and to experience the joy of better hearing and better quality of life, with the latest technology and great customer care from Boots.”

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill, said: “We’re excited to welcome Boots Hearingcare to Merry Hill. The new, revolutionary approach to treating hearing loss in their World of Hearing stores will be a much-welcomed addition to the centre for our millions of visitors. It will be a transformational store experience.

“The new store opening comes as we continue to evolve our range of stores and experiences to provide more convenience to meet the needs for all of our visitors. I encourage anyone who may be struggling with their hearing to head into Boots Hearingcare to chat to the experts and receive a free hearing test.”

By Nalini Ram-Prasad - Contributor