Stafford teacher who helped child with ADHD and anxiety stay in school nominated for award

Miss Hill, who works at Veritas Primary Academy in Stafford, was nominated by her student Jacob Howard for Collection Pot’s Teacher of The Year Award 2024, a nationwide competition to find Britain’s best teacher.

Jacob, who is in year 5, and suffers with ADHD and anxiety, has had a tough few years after the death of his Nanny and other family members being poorly. He has been struggling with his attendance with his anxiety often becoming so overwhelming that he is unable to go to class.

Fortunately, with the continued understanding and support from Miss Hill, Jacob feels he has a safe environment which has made school that bit more “bearable.” With the help of Miss Hill, Jacob is able to thrive in her class without feeling worried his difficulties will impact on his learning or behaviour.

Writing about Miss Hill in his nomination, Jacob said: “I have really bad anxiety and some days I feel too poorly to go into school but Miss Hill is kind, patient and finds ways to really help me.

“She does the same for my classmates who struggle too. She has made going to school bearable for me as I find it really challenging. I will miss her very much when I move into Year 6.”

Jacob’s mum also sang Miss Hill’s praises, she said: “Having a teacher who is a champion for your child despite the challenges that they face every day means everything as a parent. They really are the difference between whether your child succeeds or fails. Miss Hill has gone out of her way to find strategies that help Jacob feel safe, valued and able to cope in a setting he finds very challenging”.

Miss Hill is one of many teachers who have been nominated for Collections Pot’s Teacher of the Year 2024 competition.

Nominations are still open for the competition and parents and students are still able to nominate their teacher to be in with the chance of being named Teacher of the Year.

This competition aims to celebrate the exceptional dedication of teachers, teaching assistants, support staff, and headteachers in schools across the nation.

Collection Pot has £1,500 in prizes to give away benefitting not only the winning teacher, but also their school and the student who nominated them. The winning nomination will receive for the school a £1,000 donation to your PTA, for the teacher £250 in a Collection Pot, and for the parent, a £250 Visit Britain Gift Card.

It is completely free to enter and nominations are open until June 23. The national winner will be named on July 5. You can nominate your teacher at collectionpot.com/news.

By Alexandra Richards - Contributor