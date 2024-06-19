Have you got what it takes to deliver a scream inducing scare?

Screamfest, based at National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, near Burton, which was granted Thrill Nation’s Best Maze Storytelling award last year for scare maze Insomnia that takes visitors inside a child’s nightmare, attracts over 30,000 visitors every year for its nightly screams, shocks and laughs.

Auditions are set for the beginning of next month (July) with actors receiving ongoing training and support from the UK’s first qualified scare teacher to boost their terrifying moves and get them ready for the opening night on Friday, 11 October.

Ivor Robinson, who runs the attraction with his brother Tom, regularly visits Halloween scare convention Transworld in America for inspiration and said that it was a great opportunity for local actors to get some unique experience in the scare industry.

“Screamfest is like nothing you will have worked on before,” he said. “Each attraction is fully immersive, so our actors help to provide the thrills and laughs for thousands of visitors who come through the doors each year.

“With limited numbers of scream parks in the UK offering such training and acting experience it is a unique opportunity for those looking for valuable acting opportunities to try something very different.

“We are lucky to work with one of the UK’s first qualified scare teachers, so it is a real opportunity for actors to hone their skills. It is why we find so many people love to return year on year, and we have built a strong family of regular performers.

“With our most intense attraction opening this year and record numbers of actors across fan favourites and new scares we are looking forward to a very fun and fright infested Halloween.”

Screamfest, which was started in 2011, is held throughout October in the run up to Halloween and features film type sets with intricate story plots which fully immerse visitors into the experience.

Involving the whole senses there are specialist lighting, noises and even a variety of distinct smells pumped into the attractions to create the fully immersive experience with more than 150 actors employed to bring the scares to life.

Actor performs at award winning Screamfest attraction Insomnia. Photo: Screamfest at National Forest Adventure Farm

The scream park was also one of several parks that were instrumental in setting up the Halloween and Scare Attraction Association (HSAA) in 2022 which is a trade association representing the UK’s industry leaders. It is committed to raising the standard of attractions through sharing best practice, agreed codes of conduct as well as quality standards and customer service.

Working with local colleges and universities Screamfest is also keen to offer opportunities for local students and amateur actors as well as professionals to try their hand at scare acting.

Want-to-be zombies, clowns and demons will need to have prior acting experience but do not need to have scare acting experience and there are roles for beginners and experienced actors. However, all performers must be aged 16 and available on show nights from 5.30pm to 11pm.

If you think you have got what it takes or would like to find out more email casting@screamfest.co.uk or visit screamfest.co.uk for more details on the October attraction.

Tickets for the attraction are due to go live in July with lots of new announcements expected as brothers Tom and Ivor promise a new scare which will be the most intense yet.

By Cheryl Morris - Contributor