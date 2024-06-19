Birmingham star Alison Hammond's portrait made from 'unusual' ingredients
A series of 'creative' celebrity portraits made from sushi ingredients was unveiled today at a London art gallery as part of an exhibition celebrating International Sushi Day by Japanese food brand Yutaka.
Artist, Michelle Wibowo, has created a series of celebrity portraits made from the unusual material.
The one-day exhibition took place at CasildART Gallery in London to mark International Sushi Day.
By Bethany Milton - Contributor