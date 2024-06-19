Express & Star
Close

Birmingham star Alison Hammond's portrait made from 'unusual' ingredients

A series of 'creative' celebrity portraits made from sushi ingredients was unveiled today at a London art gallery as part of an exhibition celebrating International Sushi Day by Japanese food brand Yutaka.

Published
Artist Michelle Wibowo has created a series of celebrity portraits made from sushi ingredients. Photo: Yutaka

Artist, Michelle Wibowo, has created a series of celebrity portraits made from the unusual material.

The one-day exhibition took place at CasildART Gallery in London to mark International Sushi Day.

By Bethany Milton - Contributor

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular