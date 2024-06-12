Magic, mind reading and comedy hypnosis comes to Bromsgrove

El Mistico is mystical; a unique unforgettable performance; it’s mesmerising, it’s spellbinding, it’s a show that will literally blow your mind!

Magician and Mind Reader Angus Baskerville has performed for many celebrities. A member of the prestigious Magic Circle, he will open the show with his sleight of hand trickery and impossible mentalism predictions. Volunteer to get up close as he performs tricks right in front of your eyes and accurately reads your mind.

International Cabaret and Master Stage Hypnotist, Poldark, the most sought-after hypnotist in the industry, will seize your attention after the interval. You choose how you enter the comedic world of hypnosis; as a spectator in the audience or as a volunteer on stage, to bring the entertainment to life! With unforgettable immersive experiences, demonstrations of hypnotic phenomena and hilariously fun comedy, you'll be transfixed by his amazing hypnotic powers.

Poldark said “creating a show to take around the UK has been really exciting. Angus and I want to bring the audience as close as we can, so they really feel like they are part of the entertainment and believe what they see, although still wonder how it happens.”

El Mistico performs at the Artrix on Friday, September 27 and runs as part of a UK wide tour. Tickets available from artrixbromsgrove.co.uk.

Seeing is believing. Come and see El Mistico, performing in Bromsgrove for one night only.

By Nikki Rollins - Contributor