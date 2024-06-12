Chuckle brother makes appeal to Morrisons staff in Wolverhampton

Every five minutes, someone dies without the care and support they need, and Morrison’s staff have the power to help change this by choosing Marie Curie in the upcoming staff vote to determine the charity partner for the next three years.

If chosen, the funds raised in the partnership could help local Marie Curie teams reach more people at the end of life, expand services and launch new ones to leave a lasting legacy in local communities, meaning more care in Compton, more baking in Bilston and more hugs in Heath Town.

Recording a special video message, Paul Chuckle urges Morrisons colleagues in the Wolverhampton to vote for Marie Curie who supported his brother Barry at home, said: “Your support could help fund half a million hours of nursing care and the money you raise will be used on services local to your region. So, a vote for Marie Curie means more nurses helping more people in your communities.”

“Please vote Marie Curie today and a big thanks to you. Not to me, to you.”

Ben Thomas, Community Fundraiser says like Morrisons, Marie Curie is helping families in local communities, every single day: “Morrisons is like Marie Curie in that they understand their local communities and the unique wants and needs of the area. We’re there supporting people with everything from pain relief and symptoms to emotional needs and respite for families, so they can live the best life possible, right to the end.

“We're all unique, and what matters most to you matters to us – so the care Marie Curie gives will always reflect your wants and needs. Whether it’s for months, weeks, a day, overnight, or even just for one hour, we help you and your family to live the best life possible, right to the end.

Vote for Marie Curie today and, together, we can reach more families, in more communities – from Compton to Bilston and Heath Town – so no one has to face terminal illness alone.”

The Morrisons partnership could raise up to £10 million over three years, meaning the charity can deliver over half a million hours of expert nursing care to people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer's (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson's, and advanced cancer.

By Becky Pierce-Jones - Contributor