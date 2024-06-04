Wolverhampton hidden hero ‘absolutely staggered’ to receive award

Annette Souter, 76, has helped organise free monthly tea parties for charity Re-engage, which supports those aged 75 and over who may be lonely or isolated, for more than 10 years. During the pandemic lockdown she maintained contact with all nine of her tea party guests who are in their 80s and 90s - and they are all still attending the events which are held at a volunteer’s home or local locations.

“I think that’s the thing I’m most proud of,” said Annette, 76. “It was an extremely difficult time but I made regular phone calls to make sure everyone was OK and when we were able to get together again everyone was there.”

Her dedication has resulted in a Re-engage 2024 ‘Hidden Heroes’ Award, which is supported by the Marsh Charitable Trust and Room to Reward. More than 100 volunteers were nominated and Annette, from Cedar Grove, Wolverhampton, was just one of five to win after being described as ‘inspirational’ and has won a short break at one of 500 hotels in the UK.’

Annette, who joined Re-engage in 2012, likes to use different venues for the tea parties and regularly takes her guests to a care home, garden centre, church hall and a local Sikh temple where they have a community area. “After Covid a few hosts did drop out and so I had to look for alternative venues,” she said.

“The Sikhs are the most welcoming, wonderful people and we really love going there. On the last visit we had tea and did some chair yoga. “I absolutely enjoy the tea parties. It’s so satisfying to see the pleasure it gives our guests. I always imagine them going home afterwards and feeling good about things. One of the best parts is phoning them to give details of the next get together. As soon as they hear about it they really perk up.”

Annette, who also volunteers for the Wolverhampton City of Sanctuary, which helps asylum seekers, said she was ‘absolutely staggered’ to receive the award. She was recommended by one of her group who said: “The guests love her kindness.”

Annette added: “I really don’t think I deserve it. After all I just organise a few tea parties. But then, I know, it does mean so much to the older people who come along and have such a great time.”

Re-engage CEO, Jenny Willott, said: “Annette’s volunteering has had a big impact on the older people she has supported. They all appreciate and value the tremendous effort she has made over the years. “Annette has helped connect people and foster a sense of community and I couldn’t have been prouder as I read her nomination. She is one of the very best of us.”

The Marsh Charitable Trust supports organisations and people who are making a difference and creates long- standing relationships with them. Room to Reward provides hotel accommodation for someone ‘who truly deserves recognition.’

