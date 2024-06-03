Soroptimists meet up with old friends and enjoy 'fabulous' conference

They heard from Mel Wardle–Woodend, a poet, author and previous Poet Laureate for Staffordshire. Mel shared with us her experience of Sudden Deafness and the devastating effect this has had on her life and recited one of her poems expressing what it was like to lose her hearing overnight and begin living with this disability. Mel also presented the prizes for the Region’s Fast Fiction Competition.

Next was Steve Smith MBE, CEO of the charity Care4Calais. Steve has a military background and has worked with refugees and victims of armed violence around the world. Care4Calais began in Calais by providing food, clothing and tents but their work has now expanded to the UK. They provide aid, support and legal assistance to refugees, highlighting the poor conditions that refugees often have to endure.

Women, particularly, are very vulnerable being less likely to be believed and more likely to have suffered violence and abuse. He ended his presentation by reminding everyone that refugees are ordinary people just like us. They are teachers, factory workers, doctors, nurses, lorry drivers; “Normal people doing normal jobs, now they find themselves cast adrift.”

They then heard from Laura Hadzik, Road Transport Law Partner for JMW Solicitors. Recognised as one of the country’s leading Road Transport lawyers, Laura encourages women to enter this aspect of the law. Even now transport is a male dominated world and she finds herself constantly challenging stereotypes such as the gentleman on the phone who thought she must be a secretary not the lawyer!

The final speaker of the day was Patrick Sullivan who is a Prison IMB member. Independent Monitoring Boards are made up of unpaid volunteers who monitor prisons and immigration detention centres across the country. He specialises in mental health and women in custody. Making up around five per cent of the prison population, women have particularly complex problems. Many have children or are pregnant, they are often victims of violence and abuse and may have mental health issues, learning difficulties and/or drug dependency. The local IMB Board helps to protect prisoners and give them a voice.

Some of the shoes colleced to be donated to Drake Hall women's prison

As part of the 90th celebration of SIGBI - Soroptimist International of Great Britain & Ireland - clubs donated over 90 pairs of shoes that are to be given to Drake Hall women’s prison.

Everyone agreed that it had been a fabulous conference!

To find out more about Cannock & District Soroptimists please visit facebook.com/SICannock or sigbi.org/cannock-and-district.

By Trish Mellor - Contributor