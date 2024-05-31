Annual day of dance planned for town's streets

Over 150 dancers will descend on Stourbridge from across the UK between 11am and 4pm and dance in various spots on the street, including The Clock, Ryemarket Fountain, Smithfields Market, The Duke William, and St Thomas Church Hall.

With dancers from many different traditions including Cotswold, Border, North-West and Clog, it will be an education in all things folk and a great boost for local business!

It's free to attend and happens on the streets, so we encourage everyone to stop and watch during their Saturday shopping. This Day of Dance has been running in Stourbridge for over 20 years and is a mainstay of the Stourbridge social calendar!

Bedcote Morris performing in Stourbridge. Photo: Bedcote Morris

We are also hosting a Ceilidh on the evening, with a live band, starting from 7pm at St Thomas’s Hall. Similar to a barn dance, all dance moves are called ahead of time so it’s perfect for newbies! Bring your own drink and your dancing shoes!

Bedcote Morris set to entertain. Photo: Bedcote Morris

Tickets available from ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/united-kingdom/st-thomass-church-hall.

By Melissa Payne - Contributor