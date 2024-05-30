Ninety-one-year-old reignites passion for dance after a decade

Sylvia’s passion for dancing began in her teens when she tried out a sequence dance class and immediately fell in love with it. This passion continued throughout Sylvia’s life and soon became the centre of many special memories with her husband. Sylvia said: "We used to attend dance classes most days together; we never used to go to the cinema back then, and even when we did, we would just sneak to the back of the theatre for a smooch!"

After hearing all about the cherished memories Sylvia held from dancing with her husband, staff at Littleton Lodge arranged for Sylvia to attend a sequence dance class at Pye Green Community Centre where she met new dance partner, Roy.

Sylvia was thrilled to be back on the dance floor and said, "I’m over the moon! I had a wonderful afternoon and I feel a little emotional that I was able to relive those special memories again – I haven’t lost my touch either!"

Michelle Bywater, the Home Manager at Littleton Lodge, added: "At Littleton Lodge, it’s important that our residents know that we will support them to achieve their goals and make their dreams come true.

Roy and Syvlia with Julie Witton staff member from Littleton Lodge. Photo: Ideal Carehomes.

"Seeing the joy on Sylvia’s face when she started dancing again was incredible, and it’s moments like those that make our home a place where memories are both cherished and created."

You can find out more about creating memories at Littleton Lodge at the home’s monthly Come Dine with Us event on the first Wednesday of each month, where over 65s in in the area are invited to share Littleton Lodge’s luxury dining experience with the residents.

For more information, call 01543 399640, email littleton.lodge@idealcarehomes.co.uk.

By Terri Kidd - Contributor