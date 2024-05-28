Choir and school pupils to sing the songs of Africa

Zimbe! Is a sequence of choral arrangements of traditional songs from all over Africa in a jazz style. This is a work which forges links between adult choirs and massed children’s choirs. For the Zimbe section of the performance they will be accompanied by a quintet of musician.

The concert will take place at Stourport High School at 4pm, tickets are £10 for adults, under 18s free of charge when accompanied by an adult.

For more information or visit the choir website at stourportchoral.org.uk.

By Sue Wright - Contributor