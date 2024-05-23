Educational community garden gets grant boost

Caldmore Community Garden has received £337,496 in National Lottery funding for its Green Caldmore project, which will deliver nature, environment and climate change education for local residents.

The garden was established in 2011 on a piece of derelict land. Walsall Housing Group owns the land and leased it to the charity Caldmore Village Festival Group which has since created a popular venue.

The garden runs a varied programme of events, including community festivals, arts workshops for all ages, crafty Women’s Tuesdays and the Men’s Shed group.

The cash injection will be used to run gardening clubs and courses, plays schemes and volunteering and work experience opportunities for young people and adults, with one to one support to help volunteers get the most out of their experience.

Mohammed Arif, Chair of Caldmore Village Festival Board, said: “I want to thank the National Lottery for their funding of our key development workers as well as our partners whg and Walsall Council for the lease of their land and the old care-takers house of Caldmore Village School respectively. Caldmore Garden and Caldmore Community House brings the local diverse community together to celebrate and share each other’s cultures.”

Fay Shanahan, whg’s Corporate Director of Operations and IT, said: “We are thrilled that Caldmore Village Festival Group has been awarded this grant to build on the great work they are already doing in creating a vibrant and welcoming space for residents.

“Green spaces like this are so important to bring people together, fostering community spirit, well-being, and connections among our neighbours. We look forward to working with them in the future and seeing the exciting activities they have planned.”

Councillor Adrian Andrew, Deputy Leader for Walsall Council, said: “I’m delighted that Caldmore Community Garden has been awarded this grant, it’s very well deserved. They do a lot for the local community and I look forward to seeing the impact that this additional funding will make.”

