Care home in bloom as residents launch gardening club

According to Thrive, a UK charity that uses gardening to bring about positive change in people’s lives, not only does gardening promote physical exercise, it also associated with positive emotions, improved cognition, and engenders a community spirit.

Residents at Sedgley Court are reaping all these benefits by coming together each week to sow, plant and nurture their favourite flowers, and even plan to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

One resident, 86-year-old Patricia Davies, said: "I used to tend to two gardens before retiring and moving to Sedgley Court. After a long day at work, I would go to my garden to de-stress.

"Nothing seemed to bother me whilst I was in the garden – we were known in the local area for how immaculate the garden was. I enjoy planting in the raised beds here, where I can sit comfortably."

Another resident, 90-year-old Alan Wedge, added: "I’ve always been keen on gardening, though I know very little. For me, it’s the joy of seeing things grow. I used to spend summer holidays with my uncle planting vegetables, and I’d do the packing and digging.

"I love getting involved with the Gardening Club, mainly to see the bright coloured arrangements we create around the entrance for visitors to see, which continues in the atmosphere once you enter the home."

The residents at Sedgley Court want to encourage local schools and community members to join their Gardening Club and get involved in upcoming summer projects.

Sarah McGuinness, the Home Manager at Sedgley Court, added: "Gardening is an activity that everyone can enjoy, whether you’re a gardening guru or just starting out.

"Not only does gardening promote physical and mental wellbeing, it also encourages community and togetherness, which is important to everyone at Sedgley Court. We can’t wait to see our garden in full bloom over the next few months."

To find out more about Sedgley Court’s Gardening Club, or to donate gardening materials such as plants, pots and compost, you can call 01384 928404 or email Sedgley.court@idealcarehomes.co.uk.

Sedgley Court is a brand-new purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home, operated by Ideal Carehomes, rated ‘Good’ by the Quality Care Commission. With 66 en-suite bedrooms, the home provides person-centred care and a full and varied activities programme.

By Terri Kidd - Contributor