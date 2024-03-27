Aston Villa star set for stint on sidelines

Unai Emery's Champions League-chasing side return to action following the international break with a West Midlands derby against Wolves at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

And the hosts will be without regular right-back Cash, 26, who pulled up injured playing for Poland in a European Championship qualifier against Estonia last Thursday.

Cash hobbled off with a hamstring complaint and is set to be sidelined for up to three weeks, according to reports.

As well as the Wolves clash, Cash could miss top-flight trips to title-chasing Manchester City and Arsenal, a home fixture with Brentford and the Europa Conference League quarter-final ties both at home and away to French side Lille on April 11 and 18.

Cash will seek a return to regular game time for the summer's Euros, which begin in June, after Poland secured qualification via a dramatic penalty shootout against Wales on Tuesday night.