Jai Herbert preparing for three-round brawl on return to UFC octagon

Jai Herbert (PA)

The Wolverhampton fighter, nicknamed The Black Country Banger, is making his third consecutive UFC London appearance this Saturday as he takes on fellow lightweight L’udovit Klein.

Any fighter would love a knockout or submission on their record and Herbert is no different, but he believes he can only achieve that by focusing on going the distance with three gruelling rounds.

He told the Express & Star: “You always want to put on a show and try to get a stoppage. In the last few weeks I’ve been doing really well in sparring and landing some really good shots. I’m feeling sharp, fast and powerful.

“I’m thinking ‘I’m going to clear this boy out’, but I had to write it down in my notes and remind myself to concentrate on the three rounds.

“I need to put on a performance and not just concentrate on getting a knockout. I feel that I will get it, but I need to be smart and stick to the plan for all three rounds.

“It’s a fight isn’t it, so of course it can get lively, but I’m looking to stick to the game plan and pick him apart. I’m not looking to please anyone.”

Herbert, who has a 12-4 record, comes into his latest bout following a unanimous decision win over Kyle Nelson last July.

Slovakian fighter Klein (19-4) also won on decision in his last fight on the same card in London.

Herbert added: “The camp has been great. I’ve had a long time to prepare, I’m feeling great and I can’t wait for the fight.

“Since my last fight I’ve been working a lot on my grappling and wrestling.

“I’ve known about this opponent for quite a while, since last year, but I’ve spent the majority of the time concentrating on myself and improving my own game, instead of my whole camp being about the opponent.

“Closer to the fight I change things up and start concentrating on certain tactical things for the opponent, but the majority of my time has been spent focusing on myself.”

But with his opponent in mind and another opportunity to impress in front of the home crowd at The O2, Herbert is not taking Klein lightly as he looks to make Wolverhampton proud.

“He’s fast, very sharp and as a southpaw he has a good left head kick and body kick,” he said. “He looks very strong and has a good takedown defence, so he does pose a lot of threats.

“I have to be switched on for the whole of the fight. Similar to myself, he can change a fight in a second, so I have to be switched on. I’m up for the challenge, so I hope he’s ready for me.

“It’s amazing to represent Wolverhampton and the Black Country.

“I really appreciate the support I get and the messages from fans.

“It’s an honour to represent my city and my country, and that’s what I’ll do on Saturday. I hope everyone back home is watching.”

After his fight, Herbert, who fights out of Team Renegade in Birmingham, will watch on as his team-mate Leon Edwards defends his welterweight world title against Kamaru Usman in the main event on Saturday night.

The London cards are known for their incredible atmospheres and Herbert is eager to experience that noise again – as he backs Edwards to retain his crown.

He added: “The London crowd are amazing. My last two fights have been in London and it’s so easy to go down there and fight, it’s a lot less stressful than travelling to the other side of the world.

“It’s great to fight in your home country and especially on this massive card, where my team-mate is defending a world title.