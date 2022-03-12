Wolves Women out to hit back as Albion look to kick on

Albion bagged an historic victory at The Hawthorns Pic: Stu Leggett

The two standout results in the National League Northern Premier last weekend involved the two fierce rivals.

Wolves, who are top of the table, slumped to a surprise 3-0 defeat to Burnley and will want to come up with an emphatic response at Loughborough Lightning.

Albion, meanwhile, are riding the crest of a wave after beating Derby County 2-0 in their first-ever game at The Hawthorns.

Back at their usual base, Sutton Coldfield Town’s Coles Lane, the Baggies host rock-bottom Hull City.

Stoke City, in the same division, head to Nottingham Forest.

The Potters will hope to put in a better showing after a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of third-bottom Middlesbrough left them looking over their shoulders.

In the Women’s Super League, Birmingham City desperately need to get points on the board if they are to avoid dropping out of the top tier.

On just four points, they are eight adrift of second-bottom Leicester City with six games to play. Tomorrow’s test sees them host West Ham.

Villa, meanwhile, could be in for a difficult afternoon against an emotionally-charged Chelsea – in the wake of Blues owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the government.

West Midlands Premier outfit Kidderminster Harriers are in League Cup action against Coundon Court.

Harriers are confident after smashing 10 past Tamworth in the previous round last weekend.

Lye Town are hoping to pull off a big win at Premier Division leaders Lichfield City.

Stourbridge, in third, remain firmly in the title hunt and would boost their cause with a win at Worcester City.

In West Midlands One North, Darlaston Town face Shrewsbury Town again. Last weekend’s clash at Shrewsbury was abandoned– with the Shropshire side 11-1 up – due to ‘violent conduct’.

Sandwell TREC are on the road, at Shifnal Town. Walsall Wood could go three unbeaten as they face bottom club Wyrley.