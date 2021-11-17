Jordanne Whiley announces retirement from wheelchair tennis

Jordanne Whiley won doubles silver and singles bronze in Tokyo earlier this year

The Halesowen ace has called time on a glittering career at the age of 29 and says the Tokyo Games earlier this year, where she won bronze in the singles and silver in the doubles, were the 'perfect ending'.

Whiley wrote on social media: "There comes a time in everyone’s life where we must close the current chapter and move on to another.

"Wheelchair tennis has been the biggest chapter of my life, with a professional career spanning 16 years.

"Tokyo was the perfect ending to a successful career and I leave the sport with no regrets and a heart filled with pride."

Whiley, born with brittle bone disease, became Britain's youngest-ever national women's singles champion in 2007, aged 14.

In 2014, she became the first British player to win a calendar year grand slam.

Her first grand slam singles title came at the 2015 US Open – the same year she received an MBE for her services to wheelchair tennis.

Whiley would continue to dominate in the doubles after the birth of her son, Jackson, with her 13th and final grand slam title coming at Wimbledon in July.

An elusive singles Paralympic medal followed in Tokyo, along with more success in the doubles.

Whiley added: "I have lifted many titles and received many honours, but nothing compares to the people I have shared it all with and the experiences I have had along the way.

"Although it feels weird to be leaving such a huge chapter of my life in the past, I know this is the right time to move on to other great things.