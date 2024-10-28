Why we are writing a love letter to Shropshire - and how you can get involved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Not only is the area known for its rich history during the Industrial Revolution in the late 18th century. It is also famed for its medieval castles, timber-framed Tudor houses, and the remains of one of Britain's largest Roman towns.

Shropshire is the birthplace of Wilfred Owen, a war poet who is widely recognised as one of the greatest voices of the First World War.

Farms in the county are also known for producing specialist cheese, flour, sausage rolls, meringues, scotch eggs, and rapeseed oil.

Countryside lovers will also be pleased to know there are three national nature reserves in Shropshire, including Fenn's Whixall Moss National Nature Reserve, an internationally important wetland site.

Whatever makes you happy about the area, we would love to hear from you! To share your recommendations email newsroom@shropshirestar.co.uk.

You can also submit your own article about something that makes Shropshire special to you in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.